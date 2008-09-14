David Foster Wallace, 46, ‘Infinite Jest’ Writer

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLAREMONT, Calif. — David Foster Wallace, the author best known for his 1996 novel “Infinite Jest,” was found dead in his home, according to police. He was 46.

Wallace’s wife found her husband had hanged himself when she returned home about 9:30 p.m. Friday, a records clerk with the Claremont Police Department, said Jackie Morales, said.

Wallace taught creative writing and English at nearby Pomona College.

“He cared deeply for his students and transformed the lives of many young people,” Dean Gary Kates said. “It’s a great loss to our teaching faculty.”

Wallace’s first novel, “The Broom of the System,” gained national attention in 1987 for its ambition and offbeat humor. The New York Times said the 24-year-old author “attempts to give us a portrait, through a combination of Joycean word games, literary parody and zany picaresque adventure, of a contemporary America run amok.”

Published in 1996, “Infinite Jest” cemented Wallace’s reputation as a major American literary figure. The 1,000-plus-page tome, praised for its complexity and dark wit, topped many best-of lists. Time Magazine named “Infinite Jest” in its issue of the “100 Best English-language Novels from 1923 to 2005.”

Wallace received a “genius grant” from the MacArthur Foundation in 1997.

In 2002, Wallace was hired to teach at Pomona in a tenured English Department position endowed by Roy E. Disney. Mr. Kates said when the school began searching for the ideal candidate, Wallace was the first person considered.

“The committee said, ‘we need a person like David Foster Wallace.’ They said that in the abstract,” Mr. Kates said. “When he was approached and accepted, they were heads over heels. He was really the ideal person for the position.”

Wallace’s short fiction was published in Esquire, GQ, Harper’s, The New Yorker, and the Paris Review. Collections of his short stories were published as “Girl With Curious Hair” and “Brief Interviews With Hideous Men.”

He wrote nonfiction for several publications, including an essay on the U.S. Open for Tennis magazine and a profile of the director David Lynch for Premiere.

Born in Ithaca, N.Y., Wallace attended Amherst College and the University of Arizona.