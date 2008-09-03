Don LaFontaine, 68, Movie Trailer Voice-Over King

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Don LaFontaine, the man who popularized the now-loved catch phrase “In a world where …” and lent his voice to thousands of movie previews, died Monday at 68.

LaFontaine made more than 5,000 trailers in his 33-year career while working for the top studios and television networks.

In a rare on-screen appearance in 2006, he parodied himself on a series of American television commercials for a car insurance company, in which he played himself telling a customer, “In a world where both of our cars were totally under water … .”

In an interview last year, LaFontaine explained the strategy behind the phrase.

“We have to very rapidly establish the world we are transporting them to,” he said of his viewers. “That’s very easily done by saying, ‘In a world where … violence rules.’ ‘In a world where … men are slaves and women are the conquerors.’ You very rapidly set the scene.”

LaFontaine insisted he never cared that no one knew his name or his face, though everyone knew his voice.

LaFontaine went on to work in the promo industry in the early 1960s. As an audio engineer, he produced radio spots for movies with producer Floyd Peterson.

When an announcer didn’t show up for a recording session in 1965, LaFontaine voiced his first narration, a promo for the film “Gunfighters of Casa Grande.”

LaFontaine remained active until recently, averaging seven to 10 voice-over sessions a day. He worked from a home studio his wife nicknamed “The Hole,” where his fax machine delivered scripts.