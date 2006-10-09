Frantisek Fajtl, 94, WWII Czech Ace

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Czech WWII fighter ace General Frantisek Fajtl, who fought against Nazi Germany in the French and British air forces, died Wednesday in Prague. He was 94.

After being shot down over France and captured and then released in Spain, he left the RAF to help build the Czechoslovakian fighter squadron.

In 1950, the Communist regime labeled him an enemy of state. He remained blackballed until he was rehabilitated, in 1989.