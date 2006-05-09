Frantisek Perina, 95, Czech Ace

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Czech WWII fighter ace Gen. Frantisek Perina, who fought against Nazi Germany in the French and British air forces died Saturday in Prague’s military hospital. He was 95.

Perina, who was born April 8, 1911, fled Czechoslovakia, which was occupied by Nazi troops, in June 1939.

He joined France’s air force and was credited with four aerial victories on his first day of combat within four minutes during the defense of Sedan. He reputedly single-handledlyl took on 60 Messerschmitts over Paris on June 3, 1940.

After the country capitulated, he fled for Britain to join the Royal Air Force’s No. 312 Fighter Squadron to participate in the Battle of Britain, Germany’s unsuccessful attempt to destroy the RAF.

Perina ended the war with at least 14 downed enemy planes to his credit, becoming one of the most successful WWII Czech fighter pilots.

After the Communists took power in Czechoslovakia in 1948, Perina was expelled from the army and again fled his country to rejoin the RAF. Later, he moved to Canada and then settled in the United States where he worked for an aircraft company.

Following the fall of communism in 1989, he returned home in the 1990s.

Perina was awarded with a number of the country’s top state honors.

Defense Minister Karel Kuenhl called Perina “a brilliant fighter and a true war hero.”