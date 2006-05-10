George Roche, 70, College President Left Hillsdale Under Scandal Clouds

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

George Roche, the former president of Hillsdale College who led the school to national prominence but left amid a rumored sex scandal, died Friday at his home in Louisville, Ky. He was 70, and suffered a probable heart attack.

Roche retired as leader of the conservative college in November 1999, weeks after his daughter-in-law, Lissa Roche, committed suicide. His departure came after allegations surfaced about a 19-year affair with Lissa Roche, who was managing editor of the Hillsdale College Press.

A police report indicated that Lissa Roche was despondent over the affair and Roche’s recent divorce and remarriage.

George Roche denied having the affair.

Hillsdale entered the national spotlight in 1985 when Roche declared that it would not accept federal financial aid because it would come with too many government strings, including affirmative action.

He served as president at Hillsdale for 28 years, and under his presidency, the school’s endowment rose from $4 million to $172 million. It was listed as one of the top liberal arts colleges in the Midwest in recent U.S. News and World Report rankings.