Henry Stasiuk, 83, Star-Ledger Editor

Henry “Andy” Stasiuk, who retired in 1992 after 27 years as managing editor the Star-Ledger of Newark, N.J., died Friday at a hospital in Las Vegas. He was 83.

Stasiuk began his journalism career in 1945 as a sportswriter with the weekly Sunday Sun of Teaneck and joined what was then called The Newark Star-Ledger in 1948 as a part-time correspondent. He became a full-time reporter in 1952 and became the newspaper’s city editor in 1956.

He was named managing editor in 1965, two years after the influential Mort Pye became editor of the newspaper. Pye died in 1995.

Former colleagues and subjects said the cigar-chomping, outspoken Stasiuk complemented the soft-spoken Pye.

“He was very warm and friendly, but if something bothered him, no punches were pulled,” former N.J. Governor-Byrne said.