The New York Sun

Join
National

Jack Laughery, 71, CEO of Hardee’s

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jack Laughery, the former CEO and chairman of Hardee’s restaurants and a former national committee member of the Republican Party, died Sunday in Wyoming from pneumonia. He was 71.

He was the chief executive officer of Rocky Mount-based Hardee’s from 1975 to 1990 and was chairman of the firm for the next four years. Laughery had been a director of Papa John’s since 1993.

Hardee’s was acquired in 1997 by CKE Restaurants Inc. of Carpinteria, Calif.

Laughery also served on the state Board of Transportation and the state budget advisory council.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use