Jack Laughery, 71, CEO of Hardee’s

Jack Laughery, the former CEO and chairman of Hardee’s restaurants and a former national committee member of the Republican Party, died Sunday in Wyoming from pneumonia. He was 71.

He was the chief executive officer of Rocky Mount-based Hardee’s from 1975 to 1990 and was chairman of the firm for the next four years. Laughery had been a director of Papa John’s since 1993.

Hardee’s was acquired in 1997 by CKE Restaurants Inc. of Carpinteria, Calif.

Laughery also served on the state Board of Transportation and the state budget advisory council.