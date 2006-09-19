Jean True, 90, Wyoming Business Matriarch

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Jean True, who with her husband H.A. “Dave” True built a business empire that included oil, pipelines, drilling and banking, died Friday in Casper, Wyo. She was 90.

Jean and Dave were high school sweethearts in Billings, Mont., and began what evolved into the True companies in 1948 when they bought an interest in a small drilling company in Casper.

Over the years, their interests grew to include at least 10 companies including True Drilling, True Oil, Hilltop National Bank, Bell Fourche Pipeline, and others operating in 24 states and three foreign countries.

The Trues were major forces in Wyoming Republican circles, and also gave heavily to local charities, including the University of Wyoming.