Jean True, 90, Wyoming Business Matriarch

Jean True, who with her husband H.A. “Dave” True built a business empire that included oil, pipelines, drilling and banking, died Friday in Casper, Wyo. She was 90.

Jean and Dave were high school sweethearts in Billings, Mont., and began what evolved into the True companies in 1948 when they bought an interest in a small drilling company in Casper.

Over the years, their interests grew to include at least 10 companies including True Drilling, True Oil, Hilltop National Bank, Bell Fourche Pipeline, and others operating in 24 states and three foreign countries.

The Trues were major forces in Wyoming Republican circles, and also gave heavily to local charities, including the University of Wyoming.

