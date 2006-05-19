Joe Amsler, 65, Helped Kidnap Frank Sinatra Jr.

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Joe Amsler, one of three men who kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr. in 1963, died May 6 in Salem, Va., from liver failure. He was 65.

Amsler was 23 when, along with lifelong friend Barry Keenan and Keenan’s mother’s boyfriend, John Irwin, he abducted the 19-year-old Sinatra Jr. at gunpoint from a Lake Tahoe hotel. They released him three days later unharmed after payment of a $240,000 ransom.

The three were soon arrested and sentenced to life in prison, although all were released in under five years.

“He felt very guilt-ridden about being involved,” said Mr. Keenan, who remained friends with Amsler.

Amsler, who served in the U.S. Navy in the late 1950s, worked as a stunt double and bodyguard for Ryan O’Neal in movies like “The Thief Who Came to Dinner” and “What’s Up, Doc?” He left Hollywood to work construction jobs and later as a handyman.