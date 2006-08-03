Johannes Willebrands, 96, Oldest Cardinal

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Cardinal Johannes Willebrands, a key figure in the Roman Catholic church’s efforts to improve relations with other Christians and Jews, died yesterday in the Hague at 96.

Willebrands was known at the Vatican as “The Flying Dutchman” for his travels promoting Christian unity.

As president of the Vatican’s Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews, Willebrands sought to improve troubled relations between the faiths.

He was mentioned as a candidate for the papacy at both conclaves of 1978.

In the 1980s, he called for more Jewish teachers at Catholic theological institutes to expand the study of Judaism.

Willebrands was named president of the Vatican’s Secretariat for Promoting Christian Unity in 1969 and held the post for 20 years. The secretariat was renamed the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity by Pope John Paul II in 1988.

One of nine children of a Dutch auctioneer, Willebrands became a priest in 1934. Considered a gifted student, he was sent to Rome to study at the Angelicum Pontifical University. He was named a bishop in 1964 by Pope Paul VI.

Willebrands served as Archbishop of Utrecht from 1975-1983. During that time, Dutch Catholics struggled with a growing rift between conservatives and liberals and an increase in secularization.

After retiring from that position, he moved back to Rome, where he continued to serve as president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity until his 80th birthday.

His health failing, Willebrands moved in 1997 to a convent in Denekamp in the eastern Netherlands, where he was tended by Franciscan nuns until his death.