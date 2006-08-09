John Weinberg, 81, Led Goldman Sachs

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

John Weinberg, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. leader who ran Wall Street’s preeminent investment bank for more than a decade in the 1970s and 80s, has died. He was 81.

Weinberg had a brief illness until his death last night, the New York-based firm said in a statement. A career banker who worked at Goldman from 1950 to 1990, Weinberg most recently was senior chairman.

“During his more than 50 years with Goldman Sachs, John forged many of the firm’s most enduring client relationships and through his leadership, he helped elevate the firm’s standing and stature globally,” Goldman Chairman and Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein told employees today.

Weinberg started at Goldman as an associate in the buying department and worked under his father Sidney in corporate finance. It was Sidney Weinberg, Goldman’s chairman from 1930 through the 1960s, who established the firm’s reputation for client service.

Weinberg made partner in 1956 and became co-senior partner with John Whitehead in 1976, succeeding Gus Levy. After Whitehead left to become Deputy Secretary of State, Weinberg ran Goldman as senior partner and chairman from 1984 to 1990.

A New York native, Weinberg graduated from Princeton University in 1947 and received his master’s in business administration from Harvard University in 1950. He was a lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, served in World War II and was promoted to captain during the Korean War.

“He was for his entire adult life an extremely loyal Princetonian,” Princeton President Shirley Tilghman said in an interview.

Weinberg was a trustee of New York-Presbyterian Hospital and honorary chairman of the John L.Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware.

He is survived by his wife Sue Ann, his son John, a Goldman vice chairman, his daughter Jean Weinberg Rose and five grandchildren.