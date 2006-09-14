The New York Sun

Join
National

J.S. Holliday, 82, Historian of the California Gold Rush

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ELAINE WOO
ELAINE WOO

J.S. Holliday, who wrote a standard history of California’s Gold Rush based on journals and letters of the era uncovered during 30 years of painstaking research, died August 31 at his Carmel, Calif., home. He was 82.

A former museum director and university librarian as well as scholar, Holliday was best known for his book “The World Rushed In: The California Gold Rush Experience,” which has remained in print since its original publication in 1981. A classic of western history, it is notable for an innovative narrative style that blends the voices of the miners and the families they left behind with Holliday’s commentary and analysis.

Documentarian Ken Burns, who featured Holliday in his PBS series “The West,” called himself a “huge fan” of the Gold Rush expert.

Born Jaquelin Smith Holliday II in Indianapolis on June 10, 1924, Holliday preferred to go by his initials; friends called him Jim. His father, William, was a steel company executive who had a great interest in western Americana.

At Yale University, the younger Holliday majored in history but his education was interrupted by World War II, when he served in the Pacific as a second lieutenant in the Navy. He returned to Yale after the war and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1948.

After earning his doctorate in history at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1958, he served four years as assistant director of the university’s Bancroft Library. During the 1960s he taught history as an associate professor at what is now San Francisco State University and was an editor at American West magazine.

ELAINE WOO
ELAINE WOO

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use