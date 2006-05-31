Kevin Breslin, 54, District Leader Of Brooklyn Republicans

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Kevin Breslin, who died Friday at 54, was Republican district leader of the 52nd Assembly District, including Brooklyn Heights, Park Slope, and Red Hook.

An energetic party loyalist, he was known for his vocal advocacy of the Brooklyn Bridge Park, which he feared would be compromised by the construction of condominiums.

As a member of the downtown Brooklyn Brownstone Republicans club, Breslin could be found manning the booth at the annual Atlantic Antic street fair. When the Sun’s reporter interviewed him there in September, 2004, Breslin displayed the joking determination that his intimates treasured in him: “The Bush campaign hasn’t considered New York in play, so we have no signs or stickers to give out, nothing except our good looks.”

Breslin, whose day job was as director of special projects for the board of elections, was also an enthusiastic cycler and a member of the Gowanus Dredgers, a group so concerned with the ecology of the canal that they occasionally canoe there.

Breslin died at Elmhurst General Hospital of the effects of an abdominal aneurism he suffered a month ago. He leaves behind a daughter from a previous marriage, Rosemarie, and a fiancee, Helen DiScala, as well as his mother, Eileen, and his siblings, Timothy, Eileen Rocca, and Sally Dibble.