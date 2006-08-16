Leonard Marks, 90, USIA Official

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Leonard Marks, 90, a communications lawyer who headed the U.S. Information Agency during the Vietnam War, died Friday in Washington, D.C. Marks was a trusted figure in President Johnson’s inner circle and a top Democratic fund raiser.

Marks had long represented Johnson’s radio and television assets at his Washington law firm, Cohn & Marks.

During three years at USIA Marks oversaw a $178 million operation that published magazines in dozens of languages, distributed hundreds of films and documentaries, and beamed pro-American news abroad through the Voice of America.

He also became a member of the National Security Council during the Vietnam war and sat in on discussions involving top-level generals and policymakers. In his 2004 memoir “The President Is Calling,” Marks said he implemented a plan to explain U.S. policy to the Vietnamese by spreading gossip among fishmongers.

Marks later served as president of the International Rescue Committee, which helped Vietnamese boat people.