The New York Sun

Join
National

Leonard Marks, 90, USIA Official

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Leonard Marks, 90, a communications lawyer who headed the U.S. Information Agency during the Vietnam War, died Friday in Washington, D.C. Marks was a trusted figure in President Johnson’s inner circle and a top Democratic fund raiser.

Marks had long represented Johnson’s radio and television assets at his Washington law firm, Cohn & Marks.

During three years at USIA Marks oversaw a $178 million operation that published magazines in dozens of languages, distributed hundreds of films and documentaries, and beamed pro-American news abroad through the Voice of America.

He also became a member of the National Security Council during the Vietnam war and sat in on discussions involving top-level generals and policymakers. In his 2004 memoir “The President Is Calling,” Marks said he implemented a plan to explain U.S. policy to the Vietnamese by spreading gossip among fishmongers.

Marks later served as president of the International Rescue Committee, which helped Vietnamese boat people.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use