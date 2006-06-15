The New York Sun

Join
National

Luis Jimenez, 65, Artist, Killed in Studio Accident

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Luis Jimenez, a successful but often controversial sculptor whose work has been displayed at the Smithsonian and the Museum of Modern Art, died Tuesday when part of a sculpture fell from a hoist and crushed him.

Jimenez, 65, was known for his large and colorful fiberglass sculptures that depicted fiesta dancers, a mourning Aztec warrior, steelworkers, and illegal immigrants. His work often started arguments and spurred emotions.

“It is not my job to censor myself,” Jimenez once said. “An artist’s job is to constantly test the boundaries.”

Jimenez grew up in El Paso, Texas, and learned to paint and to fashion large works out of metal in his father’s sign shop. He graduated in fine arts from the University of Texas in Austin and lived in New York City for a time.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use