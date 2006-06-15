Luis Jimenez, 65, Artist, Killed in Studio Accident

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Luis Jimenez, a successful but often controversial sculptor whose work has been displayed at the Smithsonian and the Museum of Modern Art, died Tuesday when part of a sculpture fell from a hoist and crushed him.

Jimenez, 65, was known for his large and colorful fiberglass sculptures that depicted fiesta dancers, a mourning Aztec warrior, steelworkers, and illegal immigrants. His work often started arguments and spurred emotions.

“It is not my job to censor myself,” Jimenez once said. “An artist’s job is to constantly test the boundaries.”

Jimenez grew up in El Paso, Texas, and learned to paint and to fashion large works out of metal in his father’s sign shop. He graduated in fine arts from the University of Texas in Austin and lived in New York City for a time.