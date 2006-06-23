Manny Cortez, 67, Marketer Invented Classic Vegas Pitch

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

By green-lighting a five-word slogan, Manny Cortez launched a marketing campaign credited with bringing record numbers of tourists to Las Vegas. He also inadvertently sent the phrase “What happens here stays here” sailing into the pop-culture lexicon.

It’s been parodied by Billy Crystal at a sleepy Academy Awards show – “Remember, what happens at the Oscars stays at the Oscars” – and been the punch line of at least half a dozen Jay Leno jokes, a sure barometer of a nation’s passing verbal fancies.

Since its debut in 2002, the catchphrase with an implicit wink has been called one of the most effective tourism slogans of all time.

It is widely viewed as the chief reason that a record 38.6 million people visited Las Vegas in 2005.

Cortez, 67, the longtime president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, died Sunday after suffering a heart attack at his Las Vegas home, said Billy Vassilliadis, whose R &R Partners ad agency devised the campaign during a tourism slump brought on by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

When Las Vegas’ efforts to market itself as family-friendly in the 1990s failed to pay off, the new slogan was seen as an effective way of letting the world know the old Sin City was back.

From his first job in Las Vegas as a parking attendant at the Stardust Hotel and Casino, Cortez rose to become the city’s chief of tourism in 1991, when 21 million visitors arrived. By the time he retired in 2004, the number of tourists had grown to more than 37 million.

With charisma and connections, Cortez helped turn Las Vegas into a leading resort destination by targeting convention business and international leisure travelers.

A marketing budget of a reported $88 million in 2004 also didn’t hurt.

“When we first started doing this, we were all gaming-oriented,” Cortez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2004. “We’ve become an all-around resort destination, which is why Las Vegas has been as successful as it is.”

Manuel J. Cortez was born in Las Cruces, N.M., and moved to Las Vegas when he was about 6. He once said his father was a baker by trade but “a horse player by vocation.”

The “What Happens Here Stays Here” campaign also will survive him indefinitely. According to the convention authority, the expression will be used in ads as long as it remains effective.