Pervis Jackson, 70, Sang Bass for the Spinners

Pervis Jackson, the man behind the deep, rolling bass voice in a string of 1970s R&B hits by the Spinners, died Monday at a Detroit hospital. He was 70.

A native of the New Orleans area, Mr. Jackson was one of the original five members of the group which started out in the late 1950s singing doo-wop in Detroit. They worked under the Motown label in the 1960s but shot to stardom after moving on to Atlantic Records in the 1970s.

With song’s like “Mighty Love,” “I’ll Be Around,” “One Of A Kind (Love Affair),” and “Then Came You,” The Spinners were a constant on the R&B and pop charts during the 1970s.

The Spinners compiled 12 gold records and were nominated for six Grammy awards.

Jackson last performed July 19 in California with the remaining original members of the group, Bobbie Smith and Henry Fambrough, and two new members, his wife said.