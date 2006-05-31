The New York Sun

Join
National

Peter Borsari, 67, Photographed Stars

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Photographer Peter C. Borsari, whose celebrity snapshots over three decades included candid moments of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, and Jack Nicholson, died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 67.

A native of Zurich, Switzerland, Borsari moved to Los Angeles in the mid-1960s and quickly joined an elite cadre of successful celebrity photographers. His photos of Ms. Taylor and Richard Burton in Mexico launched his career.

He was the studio photographer at Hollywood weddings, including the nuptials of Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner and the wedding of Harry Hamlin and Nicolette Sheridan.

In his later years, Borsari lived off his archives.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use