Peter Borsari, 67, Photographed Stars

ASSOCIATED PRESS Wednesday, May 31, 2006 04:32:05 am

Photographer Peter C. Borsari, whose celebrity snapshots over three decades included candid moments of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, and Jack Nicholson, died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 67.

A native of Zurich, Switzerland, Borsari moved to Los Angeles in the mid-1960s and quickly joined an elite cadre of successful celebrity photographers. His photos of Ms. Taylor and Richard Burton in Mexico launched his career.

He was the studio photographer at Hollywood weddings, including the nuptials of Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner and the wedding of Harry Hamlin and Nicolette Sheridan.

In his later years, Borsari lived off his archives.