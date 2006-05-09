Raul Corrales, 81, Castro’s Photographer

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Raul Corrales, who died on April 15 at 81, was perhaps the most gifted of the small group of photographers who chronicled the Cuban Revolution; for several years he was Fidel Castro’s official photographer, and present with his camera at such momentous events as the Bay of Pigs invasion and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

When Castro overthrew the corrupt regime of Fulgencio Batista in 1959, the challenge facing Corrales and his colleagues was to develop a language appropriate to epic times, and one that broke with the conservative approach hitherto seen in the press. The result was a heroic style, at times too consciously Marxist in tone, but executed with a distinctively Cuban panache that often saved the resultant images from being solely propaganda.

Thus Corrales’s best-known picture, “Caballeria” (Cavalry, 1960), was political in nature, showing as it does a band of horsemen symbolically riding onto a plantation owned by an American fruit company. Like several other of the most resonant photographs of the 20th century, such as Yevgeny Khaldei’s snap of Soviet soldiers planting their flag on the Reichstag, Corrales’s subjects were re-creating for the camera an event that had actually taken place earlier, since in this case the uprising had happened months before.

That the image became an enduring one of the Revolution was not simply due to its subtext but also to Corrales’s having captured the ragged band’s celebratory air, the sheer joy of these armed rebels in straw hats.

Such contradictory elements were a constant presence in his work, which aimed to unite, as the eye does, diverse objects into a new form. Thus, other of his pictures, which were always black and white, counterpointed wealth with poverty, often to emphasize the dignity as well as the grind of labor. The ironically titled Wash and Wear shows a working man’s clothes reduced to rags. Such hardship had once been Corrales’s lot; his many menial employments when young had included spells as a shoeshine boy and as a cutlery cleaner in a restaurant, a task which required him to shine knives with banana fronds.

Corrales took several of the first photographs of Che Guevara, although it was his friend and disciple Alberto Korda who was to take the most celebrated of all. Corrales also snapped several notable pictures of Ernest Hemingway and Anselmo Hernandez, reputedly the model for The Old Man and the Sea.

Soon after Castro’s accession to power, Corrales began to accompany him on a daily basis. In 1961 he rode on a tank into the firefight at the Bay of Pigs, where American-backed opponents of Castro had attempted to land, but dropped all his films into the sea when the tank took evasive action.

The year before he had taken a shot of Castro addressing a million-strong crowd in central Havana. He liked to say that other photographers would not have got the picture, because they would not have had the temerity to tell two ministers to move their chairs out of the line of his lens. Corrales was repaid for his boldness by the image being used for decades on the back of the 10-peso note.

He was born Raul Corral Fornos on January 29 1925 at Quince y Medio, near Ciego de Avila in central Cuba. His parents had emigrated from Galicia, north-west Spain, and subsisted as sugarcane cutters. The life of the rural poor was a prime influence on Corrales’s vision as a photographer.

After the family moved to Havana, and he had left elementary school, Raul worked as a bellboy at an upmarket cafe in the city, opening car doors for customers as they arrived and departed. For each month of 13-hour days that he worked, he was paid two pesos.

He also sold foreign magazines and newspapers to the clientele, and it was by leafing through the pages of publications such as Life that he first trained his eye. Corrales was especially drawn to images of the Depression in the American Midwest, and to the work of Margaret Bourke-White.

In his mid-teens he bought his first camera, but, lacking the money to pay for the printing, studied the developed frames of his shots through a magnifying glass. He subsequently found work as an all-night fruit seller, taking the opportunity to study English between sales.

His entree to photography was as a cleaner at the Cuba Sono film agency, which was run by the island’s Socialist Party. There he learned how to develop film and to work different cameras. One day the staff of a tailor’s shop wanted to pose for a group portrait, but there was no one on hand at the agency to take their picture. Corrales offered to do the job, and so relieved was his boss not to have lost a customer that when Corrales returned from the assignment he was added to the staff.

In 1953, during a crackdown on Communism in Cuba inspired by Senator McCarthy’s strictures, Cuba Sono was closed by the government. Corrales went to work for newspapers under the name Raul Varela, and in 1957 became the art director of Siboney magazine. Later he became the head of photography for a publicity agency.

Corrales was succeeded in 1961 by Korda as Castro’s personal photographer. Thereafter, from the mid-1960s until his retirement in 1991, he was chief of the pictures section of Cuba’s state archive. He was awarded the National Visual Arts Prize in 1996.