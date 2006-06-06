Raul Indipwo, 72, Angolan Musician

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Angolan musician Raul Indipwo, famous for his participation in the ethnic music group Duo Ouro Negro, died Sunday in Lisbon, Portugal. He was 72 and had been suffering from cancer.

A musician since 1959, Indipwo formed Duo Ouro Negro together with singer and player Milo MacMahon, who died in 1980.

At the height of their fame, Duo Ouro Negro played at the Olympia Theater in Paris in 1967 and released a string of hit songs such as “Vou Levar-te Comigo” and “Muamba Banana e Cola.”

Indipwo also was an artist, working in plastics during the last few decades, with several of his artworks bought by the Calouste Gulbenkian foundation.