Sara Aiko Uno Takitani, 92, First To Put Macadamia Nuts in Chocolate

Sara Aiko Uno Takitani, who cofounded the Hawaiian Host Inc. candy company, died June 28 at the age of 92, the company announced.

Born in Honolulu, Takitani was a Japanese language schoolteacher before she and her husband, Mamoru Takitani, developed chocolate mixed with macadamia nuts on Maui. She used her car to deliver the candy to stores around town.

Since then, Hawaiian Host has grown to become the fourth-largest U.S. exporter of chocolate candies, the company said.

“Chocolate covered macadamia nuts are quite common today, but it was Mr. and Mrs. Takitani who developed the entire product category,” Dennis Teranishi, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Hawaiian Host Inc., said.