The New York Sun

Join
National

Silverio Perez, 91, Famed Bullfighter

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Silverio Perez, one of Mexico’s most beloved bullfighters, died Saturday at 91.

Perez was considered one of the greatest bullfighters of Mexico’s Golden Age of toreros. He started his career in 1931 after a bull killed his brother, Carmelo Perez, during a fight in Spain.

Nicknamed “The Pharaoh,” Silverio Perez’s enticing, slow style attracted fans from Mexico to Spain. During a fight in 1943, crowd cheers of “Ole!” reverberated for blocks from a Mexico City bull ring after he killed “Tanguito” in what was considered a supreme performance.

He was “seductive while carrying out one of the most difficult tasks in the world,” the Mexican newspaper El Universal said Sunday.

Perez retired from bullfighting in 1953. Mexican songwriter and singer Agustin Lara wrote the song, “Silverio,” in the 1960s in his honor.

A statue of Perez waving his cape at a bull adorns one of Mexico City’s main avenues.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use