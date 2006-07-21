Stanley Cembalest, 77, Lawyer

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Stanley Cembalest, a lawyer in Manhattan and Long Island, died Tuesday at New York University Medical Center, his daughter, Robin, announced. He was 77.

Cembalest was born June 6, 1929 in New York City, the son of Gertrude and Michael Cembalest, who was a textile printer.

Cembalest received his law degree at the Syracuse University College of Law. He went into private practice, at first in Manhattan and later in Cedarhurst.

Cembalest was known for his independence of mind, his devoted study of German language, and of history, and a peculiar habit of renaming all who crossed his path. “There are people all over Long Island who have nicknames who don’t even know it, said his daughter, whom he retitled “Egghead.”

He was also known to order his favorite food, chocolate milk, in even the ritziest of establishments.

He is survived by his wife, Anne (nee Antler), his children, Robin and Michael, and three grandchildren.