Stanley Sembalest, 77, Lawyer

Stanley Sembalest, a lawyer in Manhattan and Long Island, died Tuesday at New York University Medical Center, his daughter, Robin, announced. He was 77.

Sembalest was born June 6, 1929 in New York City, the son of Gerdrude and Michale Sembalest, who was a textile printer. Sembalest attended Syracuse College, and received his law degree at Syracuse. He went into private practice, at first in Manhattan and later in Cedarhurst.

Sembalest was known for his independence of mind, his obsessive study of German language and history, and a peculiar habit of renaming all who crossed his path. “There are people all over Long Island who have nicknames who don’t even know it, said his daughter, whom he retitled “Egghead.”

He was also known to order his favorite food, chocolate milk, in even the ritziest of establishments.

He is survived by his wife, Anne (nee Antler), his children, Robin and Michale, and three grandchildren.