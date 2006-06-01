Steve Mizerak, 61, Pool Champ

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Steve Mizerak, winner of multiple pool championships who became one of the game’s more recognizable figures by appearing in training videos, beer commercials and a movie, died Monday at age 61 after gall bladder surgery.

Known by his nickname “The Miz,” Mizerak won four U.S. Open Championships and dozens of other billiards tournaments in his professional career, which began when he was 13. He was inducted into the Billiard Congress of America’s hall of fame in 1980.

He used his talent and name recognition to make training books and videos.

Mizerak also made a difficult trick shot in a now-famous commercial for Miller Lite, when the beer maker was using sports celebrities to sell its product in the 1970s and 1980s. It looked easy, but took 191 shots to get right.

Mizerak appeared in the 1986 film “The Color of Money,” and later ran a seniors pool tour. He also manufactured pool cues and ran a senoirs tour.

Born in Perth Amboy, N.J., Mizerak learned to play billiards at age 4 in his father’s pool hall. Later, he taught history in the public school system in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, while also playing pool in his spare time.