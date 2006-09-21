Sven Nykvist, 83, Ingmar Bergman’s Cinematographer

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Thursday, September 21, 2006 00:06:24 am

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sven Nykvist, who was director Ingmar Bergman’s cinematographer of choice, died yesterday. He was 83.

Nykvist won Academy Awards for best cinematography for the Bergman films “Cries and Whispers” in 1973 and “Fanny and Alexander” in 1982.

Their first collaboration was the 1954 movie “Sawdust and Tinsel.”

Nykvist also worked on fellow Swede Lasse Hallstrom’s “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” and did several movies with Woody Allen.

He was cinematographer on Andrei Tarkovsky’s final film, “Offret” (1986).

Nykvist’s last film was “Curtain Call” (1999).