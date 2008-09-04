Tommy Bolt, 92, Temperamental Golf Champ

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Tommy Bolt, the 1958 U.S. Open champion and Oklahoma native who had one of golf’s sweetest swings and most explosive tempers, died Saturday in Cherokee Village, Ark. He was 92.

Bolt won 15 times on the PGA Tour, with his lone major at Southern Hills in the 1958 by four shots over Gary Player. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002, which he called the highlight of his career.

But it was temper that gained him the most notoriety.

Called “Terrible Tommy” and “Thunder,” Bolt was often fined and suspended by the PGA Tour for slamming clubs and using abusive language. He set up a special fund from his earnings to pay the fines.

“That’s been ballooned out of proportion a little bit,” Bolt said when he was selected for the Hall of Fame. “Now, I threw a couple of clubs. I’m human, just like the other guys. But I threw them at the most opportune time, it seemed like. They always had the camera on me when I was throwing one.”

Bolt attended the U.S. Open at Southern Hills in 2001, and someone asked if tales of his temper were overblown. “I couldn’t have possibly broken as many clubs I was supposed to have broken. They haven’t made that many,” he said.

During his induction in 2002, Bolt regaled the crowd with his favorite story about breaking or throwing clubs. He was playing the Bing Crosby Pro-Am at Pebble Beach one year when he had 135 yards left to the 16th.

Bolt turned to his caddie and asked for a 7-iron, and the caddie replied, “It’s either a 3-iron or a 3-wood. Those are the only clubs you have left.”

Bolt was born March 31, 1916, in Haworth, Okla. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and turned professional in 1946, joining the tour four years later. His first victory was the North and South Open, and he won at least one time through 1955, when he captured four titles.

His last PGA Tour victory was the Pensacola Open in 1961, although he continued to play the senior circuits and won the 1969 Senior PGA Championship.