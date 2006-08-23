William Norris, 95, Founded Computer Giant Control Data Corp.

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

William Norris, who founded Control Data Corp. which developed early supercomputers and challenged IBM for industry dominance, before falling prey to the personal computer boom of the 1980s, died Monday. He was 95.

Norris and others founded Engineering Research Associates in St. Paul in 1946. ERA was sold a few years later and ultimately ended up as part of Sperry Rand’s Univac division, which Norris ran in the mid-1950s, building UNIVAC “electronic brains.”

Norris left UNIVAC in 1957 and cofounded Control Data. Within three years, his company was building the most powerful computer in the world, the 1604.

Control Data grew rapidly in the 1960s, propelled by supercomputers designed by Seymour Cray. Norris diversified the firm into computer peripherals, including printers and disk drives, and data processing services.

By 1969, Control Data had 45,000 employees and $1 billion in annual revenue. From 1976 to 1980, revenue grew from $2.1 billion to $3.8 billion in 1980. Revenue peaked at $5 billion in 1984.

A protracted anti-trust lawsuit that Control Data brought against IBM in the late 1960s was settled in 1973, after IBM paid Control Data $96 million and sold its Service Bureu Corp. subsidiary.

Norris retired in 1986 as the world was evolving away from mainframe computers. CDC’s work force plunged from 60,000 in 1984 to 17,000 in 1989, and the company was split in two in 1992. The name has since vanished.

From 1988 to 2000, Norris chaired the William C. Norris Institute, a nonprofit group focused on technology education, inner-city tech jobs and technical training in Russia. The institute is now part of the University of St. Thomas’ College of Business in St. Paul.

Norris and his twin sister, Willa, were born on July 14, 1911, in Red Cloud, Neb. Norris grew up on his parents cattle, hog and corn farm, and attended a one-room country school, where physics became his favorite subject.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1932 with a degree in electrical engineering. After working at Westinghouse, he served five years in the Navy, where he worked with electronic equipment that ended up as the precursor to the UNIVAC system.

In 1986, President Reagan awarded Norris the National Medal of Technology. Norris was author of “New Frontiers for Business Leadership,” about ways that business can treat unmet needs in society as business opportunities.

“He founded a computer company, but we never saw him turn one on,” his daughter, Constance Van Hoven. told the Saint Paul Pioneer Press. “He did everything in longhand.”