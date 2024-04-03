Of Trumpian Bondage

He puts up $175 million, which makes possible an appeal in New York, and could yet keep his business.

President Trump posted his $175 million bond, and Attorney General Letitia James is not going to take all of his cash, or his assets, or his businesses.

Mr. Trump has actually had two big wins in the New York courts. For one, the appeals judges knocked down the bond to $175 million from $454 million.

Second, Mr. Trump then successfully posted the bond, clearing the way for an appeal.

And, make it three wins: because of the successful Trump Media stock offering. Which I still believe shows great support for the former President throughout the country, as it was retail investors, not the big boys on Wall Street, that bought his stock offering.

Step back for a moment, though. Look at the big picture. Just a reminder, Mr. Trump is putting together a new coalition based on working folks and their families — who want a pay raise, not a pay cut.

Who want to close the border, not open it up to a wave of Biden illegal crime. Who want a return to law and order and the support of the police.

Who appreciate Mr. Trump’s first-term tax cuts and deregulation that, contrary to President Biden’s constant untruths, by far benefitted middle- and lower-income workers the most.

These folks work hard and play by the rules. They reject the woke culture war.

They are tired of Washington bureaucrats telling them how to live, what cars they should drive, what stove they should cook on, what kind of shower heads, air conditioners, toilets, and light bulbs they should use, and so far and so on.

They favor “drill, baby, drill” because they know turning the fossil fuel spigots back on will reduce prices and increase their take-home pay.

Over half the voters say they are worse off compared to 2020. And that includes young people, as well as minority voters. And they are sick and tired of Mr. Biden’s weaknesses and America’s declining world standing.

And you can bet Mr. Trump will put an end to the unfair trading practices by China and others as he defends his America First economy.

Just today in Michigan, Mr. Trump talked about garnering support from suburban women who want to see a law-and-order response to Mr. Biden’s crime wave.

The crime wave that Democrats ignore — while forcing Mr. Trump to pay hundreds of millions. “I’m the only one that has to put up a bond,” Mr. Trump said today. “You know, I put up a bond.”

Mr. Trump added: “I didn’t do anything wrong. I had to put up a bond this morning for $175 million. I did nothing wrong. They can shoot somebody, kill somebody and walk out of jail an hour later. How about that? Do you think that’s a fair policy? That’s called radical left.”

Just yesterday, Mr. Trump gave his top Day One priorities to the New York Post’s famed columnist Cindy Adams. He said: “close that border” and “get the prices down.”

There he goes again. Steady as a rock. Trump tough. Building a winning coalition.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.