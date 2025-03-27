Officers in a New Jersey Town Claim Police Chief Is Terrorizing Them With Depraved Pranks, Leaving Them Fearing for Their Safety

The attorney representing the group of North Bergen police officers is asking the state to take over the department.

Police officers in one New Jersey town are revolting against their chief, accusing him in court papers of sickening behavior, including terrorizing them with depraved pranks.

Several officers with the North Bergen Police Department filed complaints with the New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office against Chief Robert Farley. Attorney Patrick Toscano made a request on Wednesday to Attorney General Matt Platkin to have the state take over the department.

“Our clients now genuinely fear for their on-the-job safety,” Mr. Toscano wrote, “so a request is herein made that the New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office immediately take over the day-to-day operations of the North Bergen Police Department.”

The claims — filed on behalf of Lieutenant Alex Guzman, Officer Michael F. Derin, Officer Michael A. Derin, Officer Rasheed Siyam, and Officer Christopher Bowen — list a litany of horrifying accusations against Mr. Farley.

The accusations against him range from on-the-job harassment to various “pranks,” including defecating in offices as well as on the bathroom floor and leaving it to fester, as well as chasing an officer around the room and then stabbing him in the genitals with a hypodermic needle and drawing blood. He’s also accused of throwing lit firecrackers under chairs occupied by officers.

Among photos included in the legal filing, Mr. Farley is seen with his uniform shirt removed and hovering over a desk while shaving his body hair to leave an unsanitary mess over the workspace of an officer.

.Mr. Farley is also accused of sending a pride flag and personal lubricant to another officer’s home, which was also seen by members of his family. The chief is also alleged to have a penchant for exposing himself to colleagues while at work and for spiking the office coffee with medications like Viagra and Adderall.

One of the claims alleges that the drugs poisoned an officer’s fish. One officer was made sick after the chief allegedly placed “dangerously hot peppers in officers’ food” and heated them in the microwave.

“The Township of North Bergen has full confidence in Chief Robert Farley’s leadership of the North Bergen Police Department, and we strongly deny these false and outrageous allegations made by disgruntled officers who are resorting to attacking the reputation of a dedicated public servant to further their own selfish goals,” a spokesperson for North Bergen Township said in a statement to Patch.

“If these claims are advanced in a lawsuit, the Township will vigorously defend North Bergen taxpayers against these blatant cash grabs and prove that the allegations are false and defamatory.”