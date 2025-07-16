Oklahoma Develops ‘America First Assessment’ for Educators Relocating From ‘Woke’ States

Teachers hoping to work in the state will need to demonstrate a knowledge of ‘American exceptionalism’ and the ‘fundamental biological differences between boys and girls.’

Oklahoma is developing a new procedure aimed at preventing teachers from states with “progressive education policies” from relocating to the state and bringing their “woke” views on biology and America to the classroom.

The state’s superintendent of public instruction, Ryan Walters, said in a written statement containing grammatical errors to a local outlet, KOSU: “As long as I am superintendent, Oklahoma classrooms will be safe guarded from radical leftist ideology that California and New York have fostered.”

“Teacher’s who move from these states will not be receiving a teaching certificate unless they pass our new assessment,” he added.

The so-called “America First Assessment” is being developed in partnership with PragerU, a non-profit advocacy group and media organization.

While the exact questions on the test, which will be required for teachers to get a license in the state, are still being determined, Mr. Walters said it will quiz teachers on their knowledge of the Constitution and their “understanding of American exceptionalism” as well as their “grasp of fundamental biological differences between boys and girls.”

Mr. Walters said the assessment is still being developed, but insisted it will be ready before the start of the school year.

It is also unclear who will have to take the test. However, in a post on X, Mr. Walters said, “Teachers from California & New York: If you want to teach in Oklahoma, you’d better know the Constitution, respect what makes America great, and understand basic biology.”

The X account for PragerU asked users which “America First” questions should be on the test.

Critics of the new assessment warn it will make it harder for the state to address an existing teacher shortage.

Mr. Walters has previously sought to include religious themes in the classroom. Earlier this year, the state introduced new academic standards that require students to “identify discrepancies in the 2020 elections.”

The standards also require elementary students to learn Bible stories and teachings of Jesus that “influenced the American colonists, founders, and culture.” Meanwhile, students in fifth through eighth grade will have to learn Judeo-Christian values that influenced the founders.

The academic standards have been the subject of multiple lawsuits seeking to block them. One suit alleging that they were improperly approved by the Board of Education was dismissed by a county district court judge.

Earlier this month, a group of parents and faith leaders filed another lawsuit alleging the standards violate the Constitution because they impose Christian beliefs on public school students.