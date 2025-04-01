Oliver Stone Calls on Congress To Reopen JFK Assassination Investigation

The filmmaker is, again, blaming American intelligence agencies for the 35th president’s death.

Well-worn conspiracy theories involving President Kennedy’s assassination are being welcomed back to the limelight by members of a House committee who seem more than happy to entertain them if it means more cable news appearances for everyone involved.

Filmmaker Oliver Stone, who has for years peddled many of the conspiracy theories in feature films and documentaries, was the committee’s star witness Tuesday afternoon.

“I ask the committee to reopen what the Warren Commission failed miserably to complete,” Mr. Stone told the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. “I ask you in good faith, outside all political considerations, to re-investigate the assassination of President Kennedy, from the scene of the crime to the courtroom.”

He said part of that investigation should include a look into the chain of custody of the rifle, bullets, and fingerprints associated with Lee Harvey Oswald.

The Academy Awarding-winning filmmaker has long raised questions about the assassination and the conspiracy theory that American intelligence agencies were involved in the 35th president’s killing.

“Let us reinvestigate the fingerprints of intelligence all over Lee Harvey Oswald from 1959 until his violent death in 1963,” Mr. Stone told lawmakers.

He claims last month’s release of supposedly long-hidden files related to the assassination by the National Archives after President Trump ordered their declassification points to new evidence of a lawless CIA ignoring requests to disclose evidence in the case.

The Warren Commission’s initial 1964 investigation found that Oswald acted alone in shooting Kennedy during a visit to Dallas, Texas in 1963.

Author James DiEugenio, whose book “Destiny Betrayed” served as the basis for Mr. Stone’s 1991 film “JFK” also testified Tuesday, along with journalist Jefferson Morley.

Mr. Morley claims some of the newly declassified documents have “incriminating” information showing that three CIA officials lied under oath about what they knew about Oswald.

“We know now what they knew about Oswald and when they knew it,” Mr. Morley told the committee. He conceded, however, that the new information does not prove any CIA responsibility for the killing.

In one odd moment during the hearing, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert mistakenly claimed that Mr. Stone previously accused Lyndon Johnson of being involved in Kennedy’s killing. She had to be corrected that it was Trump confidant Roger Stone — not Oliver Stone — who made that claim.

The task force’s chairwoman, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, ended the hearing by saying she was sending a letter requesting that NBC turn over the original copy of a film purporting to show Lee Harvey Oswald outside the Texas School Book Depository at the time of the killing.

Ms. Luna has declared the footage a “smoking gun” in television appearances in recent days, but Mr. Morley discredited the film as previously being widely available and not regarded as having any importance by serious JFK researchers. “Not in mine and not in any of the researchers I work with,” he said.