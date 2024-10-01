‘[He] explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation—a threat he has since carried out,’ the New York magazine star said in a new court filing

New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi has come out publicly against her ex-fiancé, accusing him in a dramatic court filing of crafting a shadowy harassment and blackmail campaign to weaponize an intimate, non-physical relationship she was carrying on with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

The star reporter, currently suspended from New York magazine, made the allegations before a judge in Washington, DC’s Superior Court as part of a request for a restraining order against Mr. Lizza, which was granted. In her legal filing, Ms. Nuzzi alleges that Mr. Lizza, the chief Washington correspondent for Politico blackmailed her in an attempt to coerce her back into their relationship and that when she refused, he sought to punish her, according to CNN.

“[Lizza] explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation—a threat he has since carried out,” Ms. Nuzzi wrote in a new court filing. It’s not clear if Ms. Nuzzi intends further legal action against Mr. Lizza, such as suing him for monetary damages, in addition to securing a restraining order.

The political journalist told the court that Mr. Lizza began harassing her at the start of July and that by the next month, he had stolen a personal electronic device and hacked into several others to steal information that he used to shop around to various media outlets.

Lovebirds torn asunder Olivia Nuzzi and Ryan Lizza are now feuding over the dissolution of their joint book deal. Twitter

She also alleged that some of the personal information may have been altered to make her look worse, and that Mr. Lizza impersonated “an anonymous campaign operative” to give the damning information to an unspecified political campaign. Ms. Nuzzi also alleges that Mr. Lizza had contacted the brass at New York Magazine “through a third party or anonymous channel.” While Mr. Kennedy is not named in her filing, she’s clearly referring to him when she mentions “the affair” or “digital relationship.”

Mr. Lizza is also accused by Ms. Nuzzi of threatening her with violence if she didn’t “assume his share of financial responsibility” for a contract to jointly author a book. The publication status for the book was not immediately known, nor is the nature of this “financial responsibility.”

Ms. Nuzzi was granted a temporary no-contact order against Mr. Lizza. He will be required to attend the next hearing on October 15. When she attempts to get her possessions from the house, she will also be accompanied by police officers to the home she once shared with her fiancé.

Mr. Lizza was not present at the court hearing and did not file a response to the court, but he did make a harsh statement to CNN.

Ryan Lizza, Olivia Nuzzi and Oliver Stone at Arleigh and Roberta Burke Theater at Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Nuclear Now

“I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings,” he said.

“I emphatically deny these allegations and will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully.”

In 2017, Mr. Lizza, a divorced father of two, was fired from his prestigious job at the New Yorker magazine, at the height of the #metoo period, for “improper sexual conduct,” which Mr. Lizza strongly denied. He was also suspended from his contributor job at CNN, but CNN quickly reinstated him after clearing him in an internal investigation. He then landed at Politico, a rare example of a prominent journalist accused of sexual misconduct who managed to salvage his career.

News of the “personal relationship” between Ms. Nuzzi and Mr. Kennedy was first reported last month by former CNN Media reporter Oliver Darcy in his nightly Status newsletter. People familiar with the matter confirmed to Mr. Darcy that it was Mr. Kennedy with whom she had been involved.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a New York Sun event at Lincoln Center on September 30, 2024. Caroline McCaughey/The New York Sun

Puck recently reported that during the affair, Ms. Nuzzi sent Mr. Kennedy “demure nudes.”

The reporter was suspended by the editors at New York Magazine pending a third-party investigation that is reviewing her work for inaccuracies and evidence of bias.

“Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal,” Ms. Nuzzi said in a statement to CNN after the revelations went public.

“I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source. The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues in New York.”

New York Magazine Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi attends Vox Media’s 2022 Code Conference, September 7, 2022 at Beverly Hills, California. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Vox Media

RFK Jr.’s security consultant, Gavin de Becker, said that the former presidential candidate is considering civil litigation and even criminal charges related to allegations that he had an inappropriate “personal relationship” with Ms. Nuzzi.

In a conversation last month with Substack writer Jessica Reed Kraus, who’s close to Mr. Kennedy, Mr. de Becker confirmed he’s advising the former presidential candidate on the matter. Ms. Reed Kraus also said in her HouseInhabit newsletter that Ms. Nuzzi, whom she said was not to be trusted, was aggressively pursuing Mr. Kennedy to get attention.

“This had nothing to do with romance. He was being chased by porn.” Mr. de Becker told Ms. Reed Kraus, adding that Mr. Kennedy had repeatedly blocked Ms. Nuzzi’s number and email address during the eight months after her profile on him was published in the pages of New York magazine. Mr. Kennedy’s representative called her profile “a hit job.”