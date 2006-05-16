The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Books
IDENTITY STRUGGLE Filmmaker Kym Ragusa reads from her new book, “The Skin Between Us: A Memoir of Race, Beauty, and Belonging” (W.W. Norton), which documents her struggles with her biracial heritage in 1960s and 1970s New York. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-Man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.

LES ETATS-UNIS Author Martha McPhee reads from her new book, “L’America” (Harcourt Brace), a story about the relationship between a prosperous Italian man and an American artist, and how it is transformed after September 11, 2001. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 160 E. 54th St., between Third and Lexington avenues, 212-750-8033, free.

WARSTORIES Colin Beavan reads from his new book, “Operation Jedburgh: DDay and America’s First Shadow War” (Viking), a historical account of America’s attempts to obtain French support of the 1944 invasion of Normandy. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 461 Park Ave. at 57th Street, 212-980-6785, free.

SHORT TALES Charlotte Forbes reads from her new book, “The Good Works of Ayela Linde: A Novel in Stories”(Arcade), which follows the illegitimate daughter of a Mexican dressmaker. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 396 Sixth Ave. at 8th Street, 212-674-8780, free.

