Celebrating Gilda Radner’s Legacy

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

As celebrities milled about the DKNY store on Madison Avenue last Thursday for the Gilda’s Club Young Leadership Council benefit, attendees had plenty of opportunities to have a good time, including the chance to indulge in a 20 percent discount on every item in the store. Yet while the event catered to the general public, its goal was to provide services to a more specific group of people: cancer patients and their families.

The organization was founded by psychotherapist Joanna Bull in memory of “Saturday Night Live” comedienne Gilda Radner. “Gilda’s Club is a place where men, women, and children with any kind of cancer can come and receive support for free,” the chief executive officer of Gilda’s Club Worldwide, Vivien Hoexter, said. The club, which boasts over 20 outlets nationwide, offers social events like cooking, painting and scrapbooking classes, as well as support and networking groups.”When you walk in, you feel like you’re getting a big hug,” actress Elizabeth Berkley, who lost her best friend to cancer this year, said.

Ticket sales alone generated $120,000, according to DKNY publicist Aliza Licht. Shopping efforts raised an estimated $20,000, an event organizer, Bill Bermont, said.For Mr. Bermont, the cause hit closer to home. “My mother passed away while I was in college,” he said. “Everyone has been or will be touched by cancer.”

It was a sentiment that was echoed throughout the room.”I lost my mother to cancer. My father is battling colorectal cancer. My grandmother died from pancreatic cancer,” a guest star on HBO’s “Entourage,” Emmanuelle Chriqui, said. “Needless to say, when [Gilda’s Club] came to me, I said ‘Of course!'” She supported the cause with both her presence and her wardrobe, wearing DKNY from head to toe.

A member of the cast of Bravo’s “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Carson Kressley, also shared his experiences. “One of our producers came in and said, ‘Guess what, guys?'” before announcing that she had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Mr. Kressley said.

“It’s not like you get cancer and you die,” he added, explaining why emotional support is critical for those with severe illnesses.

“Gilda’s Club is essential and important because there really aren’t many places that provide these services,” Ms. Berkley said.

Despite the somber nature of many of the attendees’ memories, the evening had a fair share of uplifting moments. Mr. Kressley became a temporary disc jockey a bit apprehensively, but seemed to enjoy spinning the tunes behind the turntables. A vice president of men’s design for Calvin Klein Underwear, Yarden Gagnon, purchased a benefit Tshirt for every member of his team. Artist Greg Lauren, the nephew of designer Ralph Lauren, intended to follow suit.With three family members diagnosed with cancer in the past year and a half, he said, “I have to get one of those T-shirts.” What would his famous uncle say? “For this cause, I think he’ll be okay with it,” Mr. Lauren said.

Ms. Berkley added her sentiments for the namesake of the club, Gilda Radner. “It’s the most extraordinary legacy,” Ms. Berkley said.”Her talent is something that people will long remember.”

emala@nysun.com