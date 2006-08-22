The New York Sun

Join
National

Dining High in Calla Lily Style

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Dining High in Calla Lily Style
Dining High in Calla Lily Style

With new strollers and car seats increasingly designed with a sleek modern edge, it’s about time that high chairs, too, graduate from the pink-and-blue plastic age. That’s why the modern family design company Fleurville recruited designer Yves Béhar to develop the ultra-mod Calla high chair ($925).

Shaped like its namesake, the calla lily, the chair is made of nylon neoprene and fitted with a foam seat. Available in primary colors including red and yellow, the chair sits on a sturdy round aluminum ring base. Hidden ball-point wheels on the bottom make for easy maneuvering, while a hand break-locking system keeps it in place. Its unique features include an easily removable dishwasher safe tray, a foot rest that can swivel out of the way, and a comfortable seat cushion for infants and toddlers.

The high chair — available in November — will make mealtimes enjoyable and very chic for little ones and the people that eat with them.

For more information, visit www.callachair.com www.divalyssciousmoms.com

Dining High in Calla Lily Style
Dining High in Calla Lily Style

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use