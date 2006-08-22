Dining High in Calla Lily Style

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

With new strollers and car seats increasingly designed with a sleek modern edge, it’s about time that high chairs, too, graduate from the pink-and-blue plastic age. That’s why the modern family design company Fleurville recruited designer Yves Béhar to develop the ultra-mod Calla high chair ($925).

Shaped like its namesake, the calla lily, the chair is made of nylon neoprene and fitted with a foam seat. Available in primary colors including red and yellow, the chair sits on a sturdy round aluminum ring base. Hidden ball-point wheels on the bottom make for easy maneuvering, while a hand break-locking system keeps it in place. Its unique features include an easily removable dishwasher safe tray, a foot rest that can swivel out of the way, and a comfortable seat cushion for infants and toddlers.

The high chair — available in November — will make mealtimes enjoyable and very chic for little ones and the people that eat with them.

