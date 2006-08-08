Divalyssciously Yours

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Who is a Divalysscious Mom? She’s a woman who’s sworn off maternity muumuus and wood-paneled station wagons. She wields a designer diaper bag, and dons stilettos as she pushes a stroller with one hand and sips a latte with the other.

Divalysscious Moms, a social networking group for like-minded women, was launched two years ago by a new mom, Lyss Stern. Members are invited to attend private shopping and makeover events at stores like Henri Bendel, Judith Leiber, and Barneys New York — and they always go home with the best goody bags. Divalysscious Moms has also hosted wine-tasting gatherings, cooking classes, seminars about nursery school admissions, film screenings, and other parties and charity benefits at chic New York venues where you’ll never hear the words “No Strollers Allowed.”

In this space every week, Divalysscious Moms will share the latest trends in mothers’ and children’s fashions, accessories, and other child- and parent-friendly gear. Readers will be the first to hear about the latest hair salon for kids, the best pre- and post- pregnancy workout, and the latest destination for family vacations — the only thing they won’t hear about will be muumuus.

Upcoming Divalysscious events:

“Meet the Nanny,” a “speed interviewing” event where families can meet more than 30 veteran city nannies. Wednesday, August 16, 2:30 p.m., Park Avenue Country Club, 381 Park Avenue. Cost: $300.

“Moms on Madison,” a shopping event benefiting Baby Buggy, at more than 20 stores, including Ralph Lauren, Jimmy Choo, Spring Flowers, and DKNY. Children’s entertainment includes the Dirty Sock Funtime Band and Broadway Babies. The event is cosponsored by Cookie and the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District. Saturday, September 9, begins at 9 a.m. at Madison Avenue and 57th Street. Cost: $50 a family.

For more information or to register for an event, visit www.divalyssciousmoms.com.