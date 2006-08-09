Exhibit Finds a New ‘Home’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A house is not a typical location for an exhibit, but that’s exactly where “gimme shelter,” an innovative new collection, is currently located. Mike Latham, an architect and industrial designer, is the owner of the three-level house on a hill in the Long Island town of Shelter Island Heights, where works by more than 30 contributing artists are now on display.

The multimedia pieces range from photography, video, sculpture, painting and installations to domestic objects, such as lampshades and wallpaper.The photographer Laura Letinsky contributed her still-life works; designers Alex Ross and Lisa Yuskavage created limited-edition items, including a carpet and a shower curtain respectively. Mr. Latham’s own featured work — besides his self-designed house — includes a conference/dinner table with a built-in audio and video recorder capable of acting as a projector. There are also outdoor sculpture pieces located on the surrounding property of Mr. Latham’s home, making for an eclectic and well-integrated show.

“All the works from the show reflect shelter or dwelling,” the curator of the exhibit, Megan Riley, said. She met Mr. Latham about two years ago, and when she first got a glimpse inside Latham’s home, she said “I was so impressed with the design. It’s a beautiful, modern house. Very stark, very clean.”

Mr. Latham eventually suggested having an exhibition in his abode. “The idea was for the house to be a shelter for the exhibition,” said Ms. Riley, explaining the theme of “gimme shelter.””Also, it’s on Shelter Island, and everything in it has to do with the home. The exhibition would also be about reflecting [Mr. Latham’s architectural] design.”

When it came to choosing the artists for the show, Ms. Riley focused on artists with whose work she was already familiar, a sizeable number considering that she used to work for Art-Forum magazine.

Ten % of the proceeds from the exhibition’s sales will go to Earth Pledge. The nonprofit organization is a New York City-based think-tank that aims to examine and implement ecological solutions to sustainability through research, experimentation and education.

Through Monday, September 4, hours by appointment, house of Mike Latham, 10a Serpentine Dr., Shelter Island Heights, Long Island, 917-627-8892, free. Viewing by appointment only. For more information, e-mail gimmeshelter@artscorporation.com.