Facing the Past – On Film

On a red carpet 5.1 miles from ground zero, as New Yorkers poured out of their office buildings to head home for the night, nearly 100 survivors of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, joined the actors, producers, and the director of the film “World Trade Center” for its world premiere at the Ziegfield Theatre.

Is New York ready for the film? The resounding answer from the actors, survivors, and politicians was “Yes.”

Is it a political film? If anyone thought so, they weren’t saying. “There was never any political feeling. This film is about surviving, love, and faith,” the director of the film, Oliver Stone, said. And that is a story Mr. Stone thinks New Yorkers are ready for. “People in New York have heart and they will see the heart in this film,” he said.

“My understanding is that the film respects the facts,” Governor Pataki said. “And I do believe it’s important we tell the story. I think everyone has to make their own decisions about seeing the film. There are families who have told me that for them, it’s too soon, it’s too traumatic. But I do believe it’s appropriate to be reminded of the strength and courage of our bravest and finest.”

Some thought it was silly to suggest that New Yorkers couldn’t take the film. “As a survivor I don’t want anybody to forget what happened. And this was one of the good things that came out of September 11,” a first responder on that day, Scott Fox, said.

“New Yorkers are ready for really anything — look how they responded on September 11,” a survivor, William Jimeno, said. He was one of the two men rescued from the rubble, and around whom the story of “World Trade Center” revolves.

In fact, New Yorkers are not only ready, they will be proud of the film, as he is, Mr. Jimeno said. “I think they’re going to be very surprised and happy. They’re going to say ‘Wow! This shows New Yorkers in the right light. ‘We represented New York City in the right way,” Mr. Jimeno said.

As Mr. Jimeno spoke, his wife, Allison, spotted and embraced the actress who portrayed her in the film, Maggie Gyllenhaal. They held hands for the duration of an interview with VH1. Mr. Jimeno said neither he nor his wife had done anything special to prepare for this big night. “We’re just regular people. We dressed like we’re going out to dinner,” Mr. Jimeno said.

Maria Bello had unfettered excitement for this night. “I’m so excited to be here to celebrate with all the heroes,” she said.

The scene on the red carpet was a bit unsettling for actor Jon Bernthal. “It’s weird to look at this as a movie premiere. I never thought about the film in that context,” he said.

The actor who portrays Staff Sgt. Karnes in the film, Michael Shannon, was somewhat philosophical about the question of preparedness: “Can you ever really be ready?”

Another philosophical one on the red carpet was actor Nicolas Cage, who conducted his interviews with the the survivor he portrays in the film, John McLoughlin. “People have asked me, is it too soon? My response is always the same: the movie exists, therefore it’s time,” Mr. Cage said. “A film about the true heroes like John McLoughlin can only provide true encouragement.”

A child actor from Staten Island, Anthony Accininni, who plays one of Mr. McLoughlin’s sons, said the film would provide an important outlet for his friends, some of whom had parents who were killed on September 11. “Since we don’t talk about it a lot, I think seeing the film is going to a way my friends can think about what happened and learn about it,” he said. “Of course all of my close friends are going to see the film no matter what.”

“I think it’s a story of hope. It’s not a political movie, which makes it a bit more palatable,” the actor Michael Pena, who portrays Mr. Jimeno, said.

The premiere also brought out New Yorkers who have played a part in the rebuilding of ground zero, such as construction executive Frank Sciame, who was four blocks away on September 11. As for the timing of the movie, Mr. Sciame said, “It’s the right time — it’s been almost five years. New Yorkers should be open and appreciate it.” He worked on trimming the cost of building the World Trade Center memorial.

There was one couple entirely unprepared for what they found at the Ziegfeld. Beth Wilson and her husband came to see “Pirates of the Caribbean,” the film that was advertised as playing in the papers. They quickly discovered that wouldn’t be happening, but it wasn’t all bad: They learned the news while standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Mayor Giuliani.