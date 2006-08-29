Feeling so Cozy

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

We mothers are always searching for a hair product that gives us that just-left-the-salon feeling. And of course doting parents want their children to have that special feeling too. But children heading back to school have more to worry about: It’s lice season. “So Cozy,” the line of beauty products for children made by Cozy’s Cuts, the stylish and friendly Manhattan salon for kids, has come up with a solution. In anticipation of the back-to-school season, So Cozy recently launched a new shampoo and conditioner called Boo! which “scares away lice … naturally!” The products ($14 each) are infused with tea tree oil, a natural lice repellant. It doesn’t kill lice once they’re caught, but it helps prevent a child from even contracting lice, ticks, and other insect pests. So Cozy’s other products include Kooky Kiwi Styling Cream, Fruity Delight Detangler, and Groovy Grape Styling Gel. The products can be found at the store’s three locations in New York City: At Madison Avenue and 84th Street, Second Avenue and 74th Street, and Amsterdam Avenue and 84th Street. The products can also be ordered online at cozyscutsforkids.com.

www.divalyssciousmoms.com