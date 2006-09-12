The New York Sun

Mothers are often the greatest inventors. After nights of achy neck pain in her neck, celebrity mom Felicity Huffman decided to create a solution to painful neck aches by designing the Heads Up Comfort pillow ($29.99). The pillow gently cradles the head and neck, while providing support to muscles. Made of 100% cotton, it has a hypoallergenic polyfill liner that can be removed for cleaning[??]. The pillow is kept in place with a non-skid backing that drapes over the back of a chair. Ideal for nursing or for long evenings rocking a baby to sleep, it can also be enjoyed long after baby is grown. To purchase, visit www.bedbathandbeyond.com or visit the store at 410 E. 61st St. at First Avenue.

www.divalyssciousmoms.com

