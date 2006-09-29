A Street Fête For a Cause

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

What does it take to pitch a carnival tent in the middle of a city block? Three things: Mayor Bloomberg, New York Post columnist Liz Smith, and the third annual Fête de Swifty’s, which took place Monday on the Upper East Side.

“We thought that it might be nice to do an event for the city,” the co-owner of Swifty’s restaurant, Robert Caravaggi, said. Amid stiltwalkers, a wax figure of Elton John circa 1970, mini-hamburger hors d’oeuvres, and an umbrella-covered ice-cream stand, the fete raised money for the city’s Family Justice Initiative, which administers services for victims of domestic violence. One visit to the Family Justice Center, which opened last year in Brooklyn, allows victims to receive personal and legal counseling in their native language. The funds raised from this year’s event, which almost reached $740,000, will support a new center in Queens. Construction is expected to begin next year.

Ms. Smith drew rounds of applause by introducing the mayor as “the man I hope will be president.” Mr. Bloomberg responded with, “Liz Smith would make a better president.”

Referring to victims, Mr. Bloomberg remarked, “These are the most vulnerable people in our society. They have children they’re trying to protect. They don’t have an income.”

“I missed the Metropolitan Opera opening to be here,” he added, making it clear where his priorities lay. He did concede by saying, “I went to the dress rehearsal on Friday and had a great time,” and commended the Metropolitan Opera general manager, Peter Gelb, for his leadership.

Mr. Bloomberg wasn’t the only one to miss the opening. “Everyone from New York is here!” said attendee Renee Hunt. It certainly seemed that way, with fete-goers including real estate mogul Jason Hirsch; Gail and Justin Karr; Venezuelan attorney James Rodner; Wendy Vanderbilt; the editor of the online New York Social Diary, Jeffrey Hirsch, and publicity powerhouse James LaForce.

“Not only is it fun, but I always love the charity it’s going to,” an attendee, Janie David, said. “I especially love the auction,” she added before bidding $1,100 on a set of outfits by Carolina Herrera, Jackie Rogers, and Oscar de la Renta. Among the other items offered in the silent auction were tickets to “Mamma Mia” and “Phantom of the Opera,” a Diane von Furstenberg dress, and outfits for pooches.

By far, the most expensive selection was the opportunity to have Liz Smith host an event, which opened at $10,000 and climbed to $11,000. It was an excellent option for those who weren’t partied out by the end of the night.