Tony Award Winners Monday, June 12, 2006 02:54:18 am

The 2006 Tony Award winners were announced last night at Radio City Music Hall.

BEST PLAY

The History Boys

Author: Alan Bennett

Producers: Boyett Ostar Productions, Roger Berlind, Debra Black, Eric Falkenstein, Roy Furman, Jam Theatricals, Stephanie P. McClelland, Judith Resnick, Scott Rudin, Jon Avnet/Ralph Guild, Dede Harris/Mort Swinsky, The National Theatre of Great Britain

BEST MUSICAL

Jersey Boys

Producers: Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Pelican Group, Tamara and Kevin Kinsella, Latitude Link, Rick Steiner/Osher/Staton/Bell/Mayerson Group

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

The Drowsy Chaperone

Bob Martin and Don McKellar

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE MUSIC (AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE

The Drowsy Chaperone

Music & Lyrics: Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Awake and Sing!

Producers: Lincoln Center Theater, Andre Bishop, Bernard Gersten

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

The Pajama Game

Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Harold Wolpert, Julia C. Levy, Jeffrey Richards, James Fuld, Jr., Scott Landis

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Richard Griffiths, The History Boys

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Cynthia Nixon, Rabbit Hole

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

John Lloyd Young, Jersey Boys

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

LaChanze, The Color Purple

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ian McDiarmid, Faith Healer

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Frances de la Tour, The History Boys

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Christian Hoff, Jersey Boys

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Beth Leavel, The Drowsy Chaperone

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Bob Crowley, The History Boys

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Catherine Zuber, Awake and Sing!

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Gregg Barnes, The Drowsy Chaperone

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Mark Henderson, The History Boys

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Howell Binkley, Jersey Boys

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Nicholas Hytner, The History Boys

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

John Doyle, Sweeney Todd

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Kathleen Marshall, The Pajama Game

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Sarah Travis, Sweeney Todd

REGIONAL THEATER TONY AWARD

Intiman Theatre, Seattle

SPECIAL TONY AWARD

Sarah Jones, “Bridge and Tunnel”

SPECIAL TONY AWARD FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN THE THEATER

Harold Prince