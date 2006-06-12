Tony Award Winners
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
The 2006 Tony Award winners were announced last night at Radio City Music Hall.
BEST PLAY
The History Boys
Author: Alan Bennett
Producers: Boyett Ostar Productions, Roger Berlind, Debra Black, Eric Falkenstein, Roy Furman, Jam Theatricals, Stephanie P. McClelland, Judith Resnick, Scott Rudin, Jon Avnet/Ralph Guild, Dede Harris/Mort Swinsky, The National Theatre of Great Britain
BEST MUSICAL
Jersey Boys
Producers: Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Pelican Group, Tamara and Kevin Kinsella, Latitude Link, Rick Steiner/Osher/Staton/Bell/Mayerson Group
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
The Drowsy Chaperone
Bob Martin and Don McKellar
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE MUSIC (AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE
The Drowsy Chaperone
Music & Lyrics: Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
Awake and Sing!
Producers: Lincoln Center Theater, Andre Bishop, Bernard Gersten
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
The Pajama Game
Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Harold Wolpert, Julia C. Levy, Jeffrey Richards, James Fuld, Jr., Scott Landis
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Richard Griffiths, The History Boys
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Cynthia Nixon, Rabbit Hole
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
John Lloyd Young, Jersey Boys
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
LaChanze, The Color Purple
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Ian McDiarmid, Faith Healer
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Frances de la Tour, The History Boys
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Christian Hoff, Jersey Boys
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Beth Leavel, The Drowsy Chaperone
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY
Bob Crowley, The History Boys
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY
Catherine Zuber, Awake and Sing!
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Gregg Barnes, The Drowsy Chaperone
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
Mark Henderson, The History Boys
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Howell Binkley, Jersey Boys
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Nicholas Hytner, The History Boys
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
John Doyle, Sweeney Todd
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Kathleen Marshall, The Pajama Game
BEST ORCHESTRATIONS
Sarah Travis, Sweeney Todd
REGIONAL THEATER TONY AWARD
Intiman Theatre, Seattle
SPECIAL TONY AWARD
Sarah Jones, “Bridge and Tunnel”
SPECIAL TONY AWARD FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN THE THEATER
Harold Prince
