The New York Sun

Join
Columnists

On Trade, President Trump Knows When To Thrust and When To Parry

His bilateral approach is remaking the world trading system that has been broken for the past three or four decades.

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
President Trump and the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Scotland, July 27, 2025. AP/Jacquelyn Martin
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

When will even critics admit that President Trump’s trade strategy is working?

The European Union deal is another example. And there’s no world trade war, no tariff retaliations. As usual the so-called experts are wrong.

Mr. Trump’s bilateral approach is remaking the world trading system that has been broken for the past three or four decades.

The WTO couldn’t create a fair and balanced trading system.

Other multilateral globalist institutions couldn’t do it, but Mr. Trump is doing it singlehandedly.

And he’s doing it in a way that is in the main, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers around the world.

It is surely opening up markets to American businesses on the farm or in the factory.

The EU, United Kingdom, Vietnam, Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, and much more to come.

Communist Chinese negotiations started today amid reports that they will extend the August 12 deadline by another 90 days to allow for more time for negotiations.

For most of these deals, Mr. Trump is charging a template of a modest 15 percent toll.

A very small price to pay for participating in the most vibrant economy in the world with the strongest consumer interest.

And that modest price could yield something like $400 billion per year in tariff related revenues to cut taxes, or lower the deficit, or even eliminate debt.

Yet here’s another important point, the deflationary impact of a mild tariff will be vastly overwhelmed by the $5 or $6 trillion of direct investment pledged by foreign countries and investors coming into the American economy.

That point is being overlooked. It’s a massive infusion of cash to America that will offset any tax deflation.

Wall Street and the Fed were always wrong about inflation because the money supply has been quiet for the last couple of years.

People on the left and even some on the right have gone hysterical over tariffs.

They never understood that Mr. Trump is the dealmaker in chief.

He knows when to thrust and when to parry. And he also knows that America must come first.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.

LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use