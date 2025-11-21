On Tucker Carlson Show, Nikki Haley’s Son Calls for Ban on Naturalized Citizens in Office

The 24-year-old son of former Governor Nikki Haley is staking out political territory far from his mother’s brand of Republicanism, advocating hardline immigration restrictions that include barring naturalized citizens from public office.

Nalin Haley drew national attention this week during an appearance on the popular YouTube show of conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, where he discussed hot-button issues including H-1B visas, foreign aid to Israel, and the controversial influencer and self-avowed antisemite Nick Fuentes, whom Mr. Carlson recently hosted for an interview.

Rejecting the neoconservative ideology of his mother, Mr. Haley outlined an “America First” agenda that would outlaw dual citizenship, restrict foreign students at American universities, and even prevent naturalized Americans from holding public office.

“It’s really simple,” Mr. Haley stated. “People should have their loyalty to America first and if they can’t do that then this ain’t the country for you.”

When asked by Mr. Carlson about allowing in immigrants who have served in another country’s military, Mr. Haley responded: “Oh gosh no, forget about it. You can’t do that.”

Mr. Haley also called for ending foreign aid to Israel, accusing the country of “interfering in our politics” — a sharp departure from his mother’s staunchly pro-Israel stance during her tenure as ambassador to the United Nations.

“We should not have a single dime going to another country when we have people in poverty with bad schools, medical debt, all that stuff,” he said. “It makes no sense. That’s part of America First.”

Mr. Haley’s hardline positions on immigration are striking considering his family roots. His mother, who made history as the first Indian American to serve in a presidential cabinet, was born in South Carolina to Punjabi Sikh parents who immigrated from India. Mrs. Haley converted to Christianity before marrying, though the couple’s wedding included both Sikh and Methodist ceremonies.

The interview marked Mr. Haley’s second recent media appearance making the case for immigration restrictions. Weeks earlier, on Fox News, he argued that America should eliminate H-1B visas, citing his peers’ struggles in the job market.

“We are seeing kids graduate with six figures in debt and not having a job to show for it,” he said. “My main friend group graduated with great degrees from great schools. It’s been a year and a half since graduation. Not one of them has a job.”