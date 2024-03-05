Who would have suggested, a year ago, that Donald Trump would be in complete control of every primary on Super Tuesday and the Republican Party and the Republican nomination and the Republican National Committee and the favorite to win in November?

One year ago, if you had suggested to a bunch of political pundits — left, right, or center — that, a year later, President Trump would be in complete control of every primary on Super Tuesday and the Republican Party and the Republican nomination and the Republican National Committee and the prohibitive favorite to win the general election in November… I don’t think you would’ve had many takers.

That, though, is exactly what is happening.

It is one of the great political comebacks of all time. Just to stretch the point, if you had asked pundits two years ago, or better yet, three years ago, I think you would’ve had even fewer takers. Again, though, that is exactly what is happening.

And that’s where we find ourselves tonight, as of this reporting. Mr. Trump has run on the issues, and it’s working. President Biden and the Democrats are trying to throw him in jail for 750 years, and that strategy looks like a colossal backfiring failure.

National Review editor Rich Lowry writes in this morning’s New York Post about “Trump nostalgia.” Well, it’s an interesting point. People may be nostalgic for the strong Trump economy. For the strong Trump controls along our border. For the Trump revival of America’s world standing.

Folks sure don’t have any nostalgia for Mr. Biden. And his big government socialism, spending, taxing, borrowing, inflation, over-regulating, war on fossil fuels in particular, and business in general.

A recent Fox News poll shows 58 percent think Mr. Biden mostly failed on helping the working class. Some 61 percent think he failed on improving the U.S. world image, and 61 percent think he failed on handling the economy.

Some 63 percent think Mr. Biden failed on making America safer, 69 percent think he failed to unify the country, and 71 percent think he failed to improve border security. It’s not good, Joe.

Just doesn’t look like people are that into you anymore. According to the New York Times-Siena College poll, women are 20 percentage points more likely to say that Mr. Trump’s policies have helped them more than Mr. Biden’s have.

If that’s not a shocker I don’t know what is. Women. The New York Times. Go figure.

The facts show that when inflation is factored in, typical working-class folks got a big pay raise under Mr. Trump, and a big pay cut under Mr. Biden. That’s a killer, politically.

Guaranteed that folks will vote in favor of the guy who gave them a raise, every time. And with all this Trump nostalgia, or sound Trumpian policies, all of a sudden he has created a new GOP coalition that includes working people of all stripes and colors: white, Black, Latino, female, young… you name it. Across the board.

It has a Reaganesque feel to it. There’s a border war — and people favor Mr. Trump’s Remain in Mexico, build the wall, catch-and-deport approach.

There’s an economic war — but people favor Mr. Trump’s limited government, tax cuts, deregulate, drill baby drill approach.In trade and foreign policy, folks prefer Mr. Trump’s America First approach. People miss Trump tough and Trump success.

Conrad Black writes in the New York Sun today that, as the wheels come off the Biden administration, the incumbent’s reelection strategy relies on prosecuting Trump. That’s a strategy that looks like it’s either going to be deferred or collapsed altogether.

And the hot-stove news this afternoon suggests that Mr. Biden plans to get really mean and attack Donald Trump on the campaign trail. That is, if he can muster the cognitive coherence to do it.

Personally, I don’t see Mr. Trump quaking in his boots over this one. So here we are. Super Tuesday. Advantage Trump.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.