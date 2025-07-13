One Year Later, Trump Reflects on Assassination Attempt as Key Senator Slams the Secret Service for a ‘Cascade of Errors’

‘There were mistakes made, and that shouldn’t have happened,’ the president says of the Secret Service’s failure to stop the shooter at his Butler, Pennsylvania, rally.

Reflecting on the first anniversary of his attempted assassination, President Trump gave the Secret Service credit for saving his life even as the head of the Senate Homeland Security Committee says heads should roll for the massive failure that has so far had no repercussions within the federal security service.

The president was taking a short break on Sunday to attending the FIFA World Cup soccer final in New York, but in a wide-ranging interview with daughter-in-law Lara Trump Saturday night, Mr. Trump said that the events that unfolded in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, were an “unforgettable” and defining moment of his candidacy.

“Well, it was unforgettable. I didn’t know exactly what was going on. I got whacked,” he said. “People were screaming, and I got down quickly, fortunately, because I think they shot eight bullets and one got me.”

He also praised the Secret Service sniper for doing a “fantastic job” taking out the shooter.

“Our sniper, within less than five seconds, was able to get him from a long distance with one shot. If he didn’t do that, you would have had an even worse situation,” Mr. Trump said. “He did a fantastic job, and just, he went about his business. Less than just about four seconds, and that’s when it all stopped, and he got him perfectly from a very long distance.”

Mr. Trump was speaking before a large crowd of supporters in an open-air rally when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was perched on the roof of a nearby building, fired eight rounds from an assault rifle. One of the shots grazed the president’s ear before Secret Service agents pulled him down to the ground. The other bullets struck two people in the crowd and killed local firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was sitting on stage not far from the president.

Speaking of the subsequent investigation into the incident, the president acknowledged that mistakes were made but praised federal officers for the investigation.

“They briefed me numerous times, the FBI, the Secret Service, sort of everybody, DOJ… I’m satisfied with it,” he said. “They should [have] had somebody in the building. That was a mistake. They should have had communications with the local police. They weren’t tied in, and they should have been tied in.”

That was a much milder assessment than Kentucky Senator Paul’s description of the Secret Service’s failings, which he described as a “cascade of errors” whose culture of cover-up could end up with another presidential candidate.

“Many times he was spotted by police with suspicion. That should have been enough to take the president off the stage. Even with him on the roof, there was about a three-minute period we could have been taking the stage and yet no one was fired,” Mr. Paul said on Face the Nation Sunday. “Some of these people could be in charge of security for another presidential candidate … that’s not right.”

Earlier this week, a half-dozen Secret Service agents were suspended as a result of failings in the aftermath of the incident. The agents had been placed on restricted duty or given posts that had less operational responsibility upon their return.

Mr. Paul said the fact that they were only disciplined this week showed “this was a cover your a– sort of moment. … They weren’t going to discipline anybody until I subpoenaed and asked them what they had done. But in the end, no one was fired.”

The Kentucky Republican did say that he does not think the Secret Service is withholding information about the shooter’s motive.

“I don’t think there’s a secret answer that they’re not revealing to us. I think they just don’t know,” he said.