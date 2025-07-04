Only 1,220 Days To Go: ​​Potential 2028 Presidential Contenders Already Descending on Key Primary State of South Carolina

Newsom will be making a two-day swing through South Carolina to meet with communities impacted by natural disasters.

America just went through one of the longest presidential campaign seasons in modern political history and the man who emerged victorious is only six months into his term, but already a parade of potential 2028 contenders is making its way through the key state of South Carolina.

The South Carolina Democratic Party announced on Thursday that Governor Newsom will embark on a two-day swing through the state next week to meet with residents impacted by natural disasters and “speak to the urgent need for federal support and investment” after Hurricane Helene and the wildfires at Los Angeles.

“For two days, Governor Newsom will listen to local concerns, share proven solutions on jobs, health care, and rural infrastructure, and spotlight South Carolinians who are already driving progress in their hometown,” the state’s Democratic party says.

Mr. Newsom, long seen as a potential presidential candidate, visited the state in January 2024 to campaign for President Biden and Vice President Harris. Speculation about a 2028 run has been fueled by his decision to launch a podcast where he has spoken with conservative figures such as Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon and broken with left-wing activists on several hot-button issues such as transgender athletes.

The governor’s trip comes as Democrats are debating whether they should let South Carolina, which revived Mr. Biden’s flailing 2020 campaign, retain its first-in-the-nation primary status. Some Democrats argue they should change the 2028 primary calendar so that another state like Georgia or North Carolina goes first. The party will not decide the Palmetto State’s fate for at least another year. Until then, it is becoming a major destination for potential 2028 contenders.

Minnesota’s governor, Tim Walz, visited South Carolina last week to attend Congressman Jim Clyburn’s annual fish fry and the South Carolina Democratic Party’s annual convention. Mr. Walz criticized the Trump administration’s budget cuts and said they are “weak and they’re bullies.”

The governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, the only sitting black governor in America, also visited South Carolina over the weekend, even as he insisted, “I am clear, I’m not running.” He headlined the Blue Palmetto Dinner and also attended Mr. Clyburn’s fish fry.

Democrats aren’t alone in visiting South Carolina. Virginia’s governor, Glenn Youngkin, who garnered national attention after winning in 2021 in a state that appeared to be slipping away from Republicans, is set to headline the South Carolina Republican Party’s Silver Elephant gala in August.

In May, Vice President Vance, seen as a potential successor to President Trump, toured a steel plant in South Carolina as he talked about the “industrial renaissance” that he attributed to the 47th president’s agenda.