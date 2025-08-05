 ‘Only One View’: ABC’s ‘The View’ Under Fire for Hosting Zero Conservative Voices, 102 Left-Leaning Guests in 2025 

Media watchdog group NewsBusters reports that the show failed to bring on even one guest who ‘promoted conservative or pro-Trump policies’

ABC News’ “The View” is facing fresh scrutiny after a media watchdog group found that the all-female daytime show has yet to feature a single conservative voice this year.

Media Research Center’s NewsBusters analyzed every single episode of “The View” since the start of January and discovered that all of the 102 guests who discussed politics on the show in the first seven months of 2025 expressed left leaning viewpoints. The cast failed to bring on even one guest who “promoted conservative or pro-Trump policies,” the report claims.

Of the 102 left leaning guests, 19 were Democratic politicians, four were former staffers of Democratic presidential administrations, and the rest were Hollywood celebrities, liberal journalists, influencers, or other types of public figures.

The closest that the show came to showcasing a conservative viewpoint was when they brought on former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger – a Kamala Harris supporter – who spoke about liberal “immigration reform,” NewsBusters claims. The media watchdog group writes that the last time that the all-female panel brought on someone to defend President Trump was in 2024, with an appearance from former New Hampshire governor, Chris Sununu.

“‘The View’ is not shy about the fact that what they say and do is all meant to push the agenda of the Democratic Party, whether it’s smearing Trump and his allies or specifically elevating Democratic politicians. It’s why they’ve only spoken to liberals about politics on the show so far this year,” an associate editor at NewsBusters, Nicholas Fondacaro, told Fox News. Mr. Fondacaro added that the show’s title “is more than a name. It’s how the show functions — only one view.”

The report came as a shock to radio host Charlamagne tha God who discussed “The View” while appearing on Fox News with Lara Trump. Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, called it “ridiculous” to have a talk show where you “only talk to people that you agree with.” He added: “That makes no sense whatsoever to me.”

Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade was less surprised and reflected on the show’s transition from being “somewhat balanced” to “an angry Democratic show,” he said last week. In another Fox and Friends segment, political commentator, Guy Benson, said that he was only surprised that the number of liberal guests wasn’t higher. “It’s an insane asylum now,” he added.

Traditionally, the View has an all liberal panel but for one conservative who feuds with the liberals. The clashes between Rosie O’Donnell and Elizabeth Hasselbeck in the mid-2000s are legendary. More recently, co–host Meghan McCain quite “the View,” claiming she’d been bullied.

The show has declined to cast any conservative who supports Mr. Trump. Its current lone conservative, Alyssa Farah Griffin, a White House staffer during Mr. Trump’s first term, says she voted for Vice President Harris in 2024.

The NewsBusters report comes as the show faces backlash over co-host Joy Behar’s recent stream of invective against Mr. Trump, during which she claimed that Mr. Trump is “so jealous” of President Obama because “Obama is everything that he is not: trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy.”

The White House responded by calling Ms. Behar “an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” and suggested that the co-host “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air.” Mr. Trump also made comments suggesting that “The View” would be the next show to be canceled.

Later in the week, while addressing the fallout of Ms. Behar’s comments, the Federal Communications Commission chairman warned that there may be “issues” and “consequences that aren’t finished” for the embattled ABC News program.

“Look, it’s entirely possible that there’s issues over there,” Brendan Carr said during a Fox News appearance. “And stepping back, this broader dynamic, once President Trump has exposed these media gatekeepers and smashed this facade, there’s a lot of consequences. I think the consequences of that aren’t quite finished.”

Mr. Carr went on to state that the show has “a lot of challenges,” noting, “It wasn’t that long ago, I think one episode, one show alone, they had to stop, interrupt the show and read four separate legal notices to try to avoid legal liability.”

Mr. Carr was referring to a November 2024 episode during which the panelists on the live program begrudgingly read four on-air “legal notes” immediately after they made unsubstantiated misconduct accusations against several Trump administration Cabinet picks. Viewers watched in real time as the co-hosts made the critical comments, then read impromptu legal notes from Disney attorneys, four times in a row, to shield the panelists from legal liability.

As chairman of the FCC, Mr. Carr has championed an investigation into claims that CBS’s “60 Minutes” “deceitfully edited” an interview with then-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, to her benefit. He also revived complaints over ABC News’ moderation of the September presidential debate and Ms. Harris’s appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“The View” has been under an increasingly harsh spotlight for its New York City-based hosts’ hard-left positions, at odds with much of the country’s residents, and its hosts’ intense dislike of Mr. Trump. The Daily Beast recently reported that ABC News executives met with “The View” stars and suggested they tone down their anti-Trump rhetoric, and were rebuffed — laying bare the harsh reality that the once-vaunted ABC News has little control over its own program.