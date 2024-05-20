OpenAI To Drop ChatGPT Voice After Comparisons To Scarlett Johansson

‘We believe that AI voices should not deliberately mimic a celebrity’s distinctive voice,’ OpenAI says.

OpenAI has announced plans to remove one of the voices used by its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, after users noted its similarity to Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson. The voice in question, named “Sky,” was identified during a demonstration of new features in OpenAI’s latest model.

Users drew parallels between the “Sky” voice and Ms. Johansson’s role in the 2013 film “Her,” where she voices an AI operating system that develops a romantic relationship with the protagonist, played by Joaquin Phoenix. The new “flirty, conversational” tone of ChatGPT heightened the comparisons.

OpenAI clarified that the voices available in ChatGPT’s voice mode were selected through a rigorous five-month process involving professional voice actors, talent agencies, casting directors, and industry advisors. The company emphasized that the “Sky” voice was not meant to imitate Ms. Johansson’s.

In a blog post, OpenAI stated, “We believe that AI voices should not deliberately mimic a celebrity’s distinctive voice.” The company is currently working to pause the “Sky” voice while addressing questions about its selection process.

The development follows a recent incident in November where Ms. Johansson reportedly took legal action against an AI app that used her likeness without permission in an advertisement.

Despite the issues, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman referenced “Her” during a demonstration of the new GPT-4 model on May 13. During the showcase, the chatbot exhibited more human-like conversational abilities, making remarks such as “Wow, that’s quite the outfit you’ve got on” and “Stop it, you’re making me blush” when complimented.